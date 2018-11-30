Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Bank of America upgraded Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 508,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 93,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 708,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

