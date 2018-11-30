Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 24,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 91,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 672,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

