Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 168.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,600 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,664.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,651.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

