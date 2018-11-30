Global Energy Metals (GEMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

