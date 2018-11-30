Global Payments Inc (GPN) Holdings Increased by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.28% of Global Payments worth $55,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,712,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,501,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,333,000 after acquiring an additional 935,336 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 876,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 627,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 13,458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 427,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 15,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $1,896,167.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,672.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,055 shares of company stock worth $11,425,119. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $110.75 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

