Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1,093.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,835 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

SPFF opened at $11.31 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th.

