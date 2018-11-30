Globus Medical (GMED) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

NYSE GMED opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

