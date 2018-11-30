Glowpoint, Inc. (GLOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,846 shares, an increase of 0.6% from the October 31st total of 588,536 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Glowpoint has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Glowpoint Company Profile

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

