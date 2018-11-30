GN STORE NORD A/ADR (GNNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 1-year low of $99.24 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN STORE NORD A/ADR (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.