Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.07. Gold Fields shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3723842 shares changing hands.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. HSBC raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $4.00 target price on Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -1.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

