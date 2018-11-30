Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

GG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.09. Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldcorp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $126,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldcorp by 332.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

