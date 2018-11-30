Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) a €114.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ML. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a €112.30 ($130.58) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.02 ($138.40).

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($124.36) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($152.15).

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

