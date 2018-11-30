Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (ENEL) a €5.90 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.55 ($6.46).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.