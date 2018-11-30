Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (ULVR) a GBX 3,960 Price Target

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,590 ($59.98) target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,225 ($55.21) target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,377.54 ($57.20).

Get UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 alerts:

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,264.50 ($55.72) on Friday. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 has a 12 month low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.