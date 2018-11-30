Gowest Gold (GWA) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 163,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 256,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

