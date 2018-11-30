Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Insider Buys $19,536.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) insider Peter A. Reed acquired 2,368 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,026. Great Elm Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $88.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Great Elm Capital worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

