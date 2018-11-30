Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.84 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 107.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $580,721 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

COR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

