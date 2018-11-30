Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $41.50 Million Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 401,321 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

NOV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. 96,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,515. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

