Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 560.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.65.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,340,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,982,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $9,521,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $260.67 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $251.66 and a twelve month high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-lowers-holdings-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.