Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 85,261 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,261 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $84,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 42,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 617.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 760,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $186.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, $1 reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

