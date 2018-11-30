Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $35,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,819,000 after buying an additional 1,812,198 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,056,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,638,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,151,000 after buying an additional 918,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,308,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,377,000 after buying an additional 872,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,136,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,189,000 after buying an additional 862,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $76.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

