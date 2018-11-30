Greene King (GNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 571.25 ($7.46).

LON:GNK traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 543 ($7.10). 662,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 1 year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

