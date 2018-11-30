Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 186 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 166,783 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,963 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.75. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. Research analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

