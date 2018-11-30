Greka Drilling Ltd (LON:GDL)’s share price traded up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 1,928,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 994% from the average session volume of 176,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Greka Drilling (GDL) Trading 18.2% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/greka-drilling-gdl-trading-18-2-higher.html.

Greka Drilling Company Profile (LON:GDL)

Greka Drilling Limited, an investment holding company, provides drilling services for coal bed methane companies in China and India. It operates a drilling fleet, which includes purpose-built, hydraulic, and top-drive rigs for the application of drilling services within the unconventional gas industry; and offers completion and directional drilling, as well as geological and geophysical services.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Greka Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greka Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.