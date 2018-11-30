GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 82.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 126.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 26.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares during the period.

Newfield Exploration stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

