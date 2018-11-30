Guess? (GES) Trading 6.2% Higher

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.80. 1,775,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,197,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Guess? alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.08 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guess? by 19.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Guess? by 27.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guess? by 8.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/guess-ges-trading-6-2-higher.html.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.