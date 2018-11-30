Guess? (GES) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $808-$824 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.72 million.Guess? also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.96-1.03 EPS.

GES stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20. Guess? has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.08 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet raised Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

