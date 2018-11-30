Halosource (HAL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Halosource (LON:HAL) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halosource earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Halosource has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Halosource Company Profile

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

