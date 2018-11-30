Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,538,000 after purchasing an additional 401,605 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 216.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 74,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/hanover-insurance-group-inc-thg-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.