Head-To-Head Analysis: Ossen Innovation (OSN) vs. SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY)

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ossen Innovation and SUMITOMO CORP/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ossen Innovation and SUMITOMO CORP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.10 $5.34 million N/A N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S $44.56 billion 0.43 $2.91 billion $2.28 6.75

SUMITOMO CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Ossen Innovation and SUMITOMO CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S 6.61% 11.98% 4.15%

Volatility & Risk

Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO CORP/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUMITOMO CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO CORP/S pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUMITOMO CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SUMITOMO CORP/S beats Ossen Innovation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment is involved in the trading, leasing, financing, designing, and arranging the construction of ships, aircraft, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electricity, water supply, and railroad projects; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of storage battery activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, materials and supplies, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses. This segment also trades in petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticide, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; and provision of electronics manufacturing services. The company has a strategic partnership with ITM Power plc for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. Sumitomo Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.