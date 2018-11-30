Head to Head Comparison: Ameri (AMRH) versus Quantenna Communications (QTNA)

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ameri has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameri and Quantenna Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri 4.22% -17.86% -8.11% Quantenna Communications 17.07% 3.65% 3.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Ameri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameri and Quantenna Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $48.59 million 0.20 -$9.07 million ($0.75) -0.33 Quantenna Communications $176.36 million 3.11 $34.41 million ($0.02) -732.50

Quantenna Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ameri and Quantenna Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quantenna Communications 0 1 8 1 3.00

Ameri presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,324.24%. Quantenna Communications has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Ameri’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameri is more favorable than Quantenna Communications.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats Ameri on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameri

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. AMERI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

