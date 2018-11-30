Head to Head Comparison: ShiftPixy (PIXY) and 51job (JOBS)

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) and 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

1.8% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of 51job shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51job has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ShiftPixy and 51job’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy -45.58% -874.51% -196.03% 51job 38.26% 19.41% 10.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShiftPixy and 51job’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy $20.24 million 4.26 -$7.49 million ($0.28) -10.68 51job $437.82 million 9.03 $57.15 million $2.11 30.33

51job has higher revenue and earnings than ShiftPixy. ShiftPixy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 51job, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ShiftPixy and 51job, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy 0 0 0 0 N/A 51job 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

51job beats ShiftPixy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc. provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the restaurants, hospitality and maintenance services industries. ShiftPixy, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California.

About 51job

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites. It also provides other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in the business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company offers campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and placement and executive search services to employers seeking to attract talent and fill job vacancies. Further, it provides professional and scientific assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees, as well as offers talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and provides support and administrative services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and the local Chinese enterprises. It offers its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.