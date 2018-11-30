Head-To-Head Comparison: Verso (VRS) vs. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY)

Verso (NYSE:VRS) and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso 4.61% 17.33% 6.48% NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verso and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verso presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.11%. Given Verso’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Verso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Verso has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verso and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion 0.36 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -34.56 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.82 $643.52 million N/A N/A

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Dividends

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Verso does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Verso beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and Kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

