Head to Head Contrast: MoSys (MOSY) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get MoSys alerts:

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MoSys does not pay a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

MoSys has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -15.79% 11.69% 3.98% NXP Semiconductors 28.38% 18.08% 10.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoSys and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $8.84 million 1.07 -$10.66 million N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors $9.26 billion 3.06 $2.22 billion $7.18 11.48

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MoSys and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 5 12 0 2.61

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $103.16, suggesting a potential upside of 25.17%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than MoSys.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats MoSys on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names. It serves networking, communications, and data center equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. to develop V2X modem and processors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.