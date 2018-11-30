Head-To-Head Review: Generac (GNRC) vs. Xiangtian USA Air Power (XTNY)

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) and Xiangtian USA Air Power (OTCMKTS:XTNY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generac and Xiangtian USA Air Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $1.67 billion 2.11 $160.29 million $3.40 16.74 Xiangtian USA Air Power $15.27 million 280.23 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than Xiangtian USA Air Power.

Profitability

This table compares Generac and Xiangtian USA Air Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 12.45% 47.44% 13.43% Xiangtian USA Air Power -8.95% -46.58% -5.43%

Risk and Volatility

Generac has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xiangtian USA Air Power has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Generac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Generac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Xiangtian USA Air Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Generac and Xiangtian USA Air Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 0 4 3 0 2.43 Xiangtian USA Air Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Generac currently has a consensus target price of $56.26, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Generac’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than Xiangtian USA Air Power.

Summary

Generac beats Xiangtian USA Air Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 22kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17.5kW; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing markets. Additionally, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, product accessories, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Xiangtian USA Air Power Company Profile

Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of compressed air energy storage power generation systems primarily in China. The company utilizes a proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. Its principal product is a system that combines air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants. The company also provides PV systems without the air compression generation technology. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. offers its products through third-party distributors and sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Goa Sweet Tours, Ltd. and changed its name to Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. in May 2012. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is based in Sanhe, China.

