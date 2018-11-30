Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. Sells 3,298 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $100,391.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. 378,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,405. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 536,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 75,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

