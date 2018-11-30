Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $46.76 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $219,793.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

