Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 35.1% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $130,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $154,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,725,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

