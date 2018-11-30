Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) debt fell 1.5% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 9.5% coupon and will mature on August 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $82.50 and was trading at $80.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.
Several research firms recently commented on HCLP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.
NYSE:HCLP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $647.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.55.
Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.11%.
In other Hi-Crush Partners news, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HCLP)
Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.