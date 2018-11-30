Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 213.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 18,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

