HM Payson & Co. Has $24.48 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,019 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 160,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $598,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $521,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hasbro from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

