HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,850 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 948.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,762. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

