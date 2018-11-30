HM Payson & Co. Sells 84,610 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,610 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,074,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after purchasing an additional 210,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,579,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,260,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after acquiring an additional 384,917 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period.

SJNK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.82. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,722. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1262 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

