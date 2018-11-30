Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up 2.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth $230,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 33.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,054,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840,321 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 64.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,010,000 after purchasing an additional 767,198 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 49.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,154,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,148,000 after purchasing an additional 716,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/hollow-brook-wealth-management-llc-sells-316-shares-of-raytheon-rtn.html.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.