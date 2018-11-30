Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.09 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Holo has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and $1.76 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Holo has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OOOBTC, Hotbit and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004000 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Binance, ABCC, WazirX, IDEX, Liqui, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

