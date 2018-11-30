Homology Medicines (FIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

FIXX opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 29,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $594,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Homology Medicines by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

