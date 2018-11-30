Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $34.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.