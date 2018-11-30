Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 197,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.30 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-bought-by-meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.