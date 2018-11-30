Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,198,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,236,000 after buying an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 49,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $63.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

