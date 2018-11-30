Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $248.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.51 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-acquires-416-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.